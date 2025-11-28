Udupi’s Link To Ram Mandir Shines As Modi Hails Madhvacharya ‘Dwar’ in Ayodhya

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wove together Udupi’s spiritual legacy, its cultural ties with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Gujarat, and the ideological roots of the BJP, saying the land sanctified by Jagadguru Madhvacharya has long shaped India’s cultural and national consciousness.

Speaking at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana at Sri Krishna Matha, Modi noted that the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya features a grand ‘Dwar’ named after Jagadguru Shri Madhvacharya — a mention that drew loud applause from the gathering.

“The entire nation knows the significant role Udupi has played in the Ram Mandir movement. Decades ago, Param Pujya late Vishwesh Tirtha Swamiji (of Pejawar Math) gave direction to the entire movement, and the Dhwajarohan ceremony has become a festival marking the fruition of that contribution,” he said.

Modi highlighted that for Udupi, the construction of the Ram Mandir is special for another reason, as in the new temple a grand ‘Dwar’ (gate) has been built in the name of Jagadguru Madhvacharya Ji.

“Jagadguru Madhvacharya Ji, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, had written a verse meaning Lord Shri Ram is adorned with six divine qualities, is the Supreme Lord, and is an ocean of immense strength and courage. Therefore, having a gate in the Ram Mandir complex named after him is a matter of great pride for the people of Udupi, Karnataka, and the entire nation,” he added.

Modi also defined Jagadguru Shri Madhvacharya as the pioneer of India’s Dvaita philosophy and a shining light of Vedanta.

Modi said that visiting Udupi always feels “extraordinary”, not just for its spiritual resonance but for its historical ties with Gujarat.

He recalled the belief that the Krishna idol in Udupi was once worshipped by Mata Rukmini in Dwarka and later consecrated here by Jagadguru Madhvacharya. Modi said he had the rare experience of visiting submerged Dwarka last year and that having darshan of this idol filled him with deep spiritual joy.

He also highlighted that coming to Udupi was special for him for another reason.

“Udupi has been the karmabhoomi of the governance model of Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected Jan Sangh’s VS Acharya to the municipal council, and with this Udupi laid the foundation of a new governance model. The cleanliness campaign which today is seen at the national level was adopted by Udupi five decades ago. Whether it was providing a new model of water supply and drainage systems, Udupi had initiated such programmes in the 1970s. Today these campaigns have become part of national development and national priority, guiding the country forward,” Modi said.

He said that Udupi had the devotion to Lord Shri Krishna, knowledge of Vedanta, and the resolve of serving food to thousands of people.

“In a way this place is a sacred confluence of knowledge, devotion, and service. The eternal tradition of public service is the greatest heritage of Udupi,” he said.

Modi stated that during the period when Jagadguru Madhvacharya was born, India was facing many internal and external challenges, and at that time he showed a path of devotion that could connect every section of society and every belief.

Modi also touched on the Haridasa movement which made devotion accessible to the common man.

“The tradition of Jagadguru Madhvacharya gave energy to the Haridasa tradition. Dasas like Purandar Das and Kanak Das brought devotion in simple, melodious, and accessible Kannada language to the masses. Their compositions reached every heart, even the poorest sections of society, and connected them with dharma and Sanatan values, and these compositions remain equally relevant for today’s generation,” he added.

Modi observed that even the present generation were attracted by the Dasa Sahitya.

“Youth listen to Purandar Das’s composition “Chandrachooda Shiva Shankara Parvati” on social media reels and are transported to a different spiritual emotion. When a devotee like me in Udupi has darshan of Lord Shri Krishna through a small window, it becomes an opportunity to connect with the devotion of Kanak Das. I feel very fortunate to have had the privilege of bowing to Kanak Das both today and earlier,” he added.

Recalling that just three days ago he was on the land of Kurukshetra, the land of the Gita, Modi said, today coming to the land blessed by Lord Shri Krishna and graced by the glory of Jagadguru Shri Madhvacharya Ji is for him an occasion of supreme contentment.

Modi expressed his wish that the energy emanating from the land of Udupi continues to guide the resolve of a developed India.

Before beginning his speech, Modi noticed children holding drawings and paintings of him and asked the SPG and local police to collect them. “If you write your address on the back, I will reply and thank you,” he told them.