Uddhav Thackeray Dismisses Aaditya Becoming Mumbai Mayor Speculation

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dismissed the speculation that Aaditya Thackeray will be made Mayor of Mumbai if the Shiv Sena comes to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He alleged that the rumour originated from the RSS.

Concluding his four-day visit to Marathwada, where he interacted with farmers affected by heavy rains, Thackeray said, “I wanted to trace the source of this news, and I have found it. The rumour, I have learned, originated from the RSS.”

Further taking a dig at the BJP, Mr. Thackeray sarcastically said that discussions are reportedly underway within the RSS about renaming Ahmedabad, and for that, either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah would have to be made the city’s mayor. “I now want to see who becomes the Mayor of Ahmedabad — Amit Shah or Narendra Modi,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief criticised Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis calling him “accidental chief minister”. Urging the farmers to raise their voice against the state government for its apathy and neglect towards them, he said, “If there is a spark in your heart, show it to this government. If the spark of the farmers goes out, the government will burn down.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar over his recent statement that farmers should develop the habit of regularly repaying loans instead of seeking waivers. “Except his son, Ajit Pawar does not want anyone to get anything free,” the Shiv Sena leader said, referring to the controversy over the Pune land deal involving a company linked to his son, Parth Pawar.

Mr. Thackeray reiterated that the state government's relief package of Rs 31,628 crore was not acceptable, demanding that the government should immediately implement a farm loan waiver to rebuild and revive the distressed farmers. He urged farmers to install boards in their villages, that they will not vote until the state government implements a loan waiver.

Hitting back at Mr. Thackeray, Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief’s politics does not go beyond the slogan “My Family, My Responsibility.” He remarked that no matter who from their side becomes the mayor of Mumbai, they will continue to follow the same “Khan-style” mentality.

“The only similarity between Mamdani and Aaditya Thackeray is their Leftist agenda. Mumbaikars have witnessed the city’s development and understand that the essence of Mumbai must not change. The people of Mumbai are wise enough to recognise the danger standing at their doorstep. They will vote for the BJP,” he said.