 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Two women Naxalites killed in encounter in MP's Mandla district

Current Affairs
PTI
2 April 2025 12:17 PM IST

An SLR rifle, an ordinary rifle, wireless set and some items of daily use were recovered from the spot

Two women Naxalites killed in encounter in MPs Mandla district
x
Security personnel return after an encounter with Naxals, in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, (PTI)
Bhopal: Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.The gun-battle took place under Bichhiya police station limits, Director General Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana said.

An SLR rifle, an ordinary rifle, wireless set and some items of daily use were recovered from the spot.

Search was on for other Naxalites, the DGP said.

More details were awaited.


( Source : PTI )
Madhya Pradesh news Naxalites killed 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X