Two Visakhapatnam Voters Faint As EVMs Malfunction

DC Correspondent
13 May 2024 8:23 PM GMT
Relatives of 30 years old Chittibabu weep as he fell sick while waiting in a queue to cast his vote at Thatichetlapalem polling booth during the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha general elections, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Chaotic scenes unfolded as two persons fell unconscious while waiting in queue lines at a polling booth in Thatichetlapalem, Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

The unconscious persons were identified as Eswar Rao (30) and Chitti Babu (60).

The incident occurred amid a three-hour-long halt in voting due to a technical glitch.

Eyewitnesses said the electronic voting machines (EVMs) stopped working around 12:30 pm, leading to a standstill.

Despite the prolonged delay, there was no official statement from the authorities.

Many first-time voters and those with babies were seen leaving the polling booths frustrated.

Tensions further escalated as voters began pushing and shoving each other, prompting police officials to intervene.

