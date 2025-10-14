 Top
Two Terrorists Killed in LoC Clash

Yusuf Jameel
14 Oct 2025 8:43 AM IST

The clash occurred when Army troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence and opened fire

Security personnel during a search operation to track down terrorists, at Kokernag in Anantnag district (PTI file image)

SRINAGAR: Security forces killed two Islamic militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district along the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, officials reported.

The clash occurred when Army troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence and opened fire. The militants, attempting to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), were neutralised during the ensuing firefight, officials here said.

"A large-scale search operation is ongoing to confirm no additional terrorists remain in the area," they added.


