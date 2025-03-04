Two Job Aspirants Die of Alleged Exhaustion During OSSC Physical Tests

Bhubaneswar: Tragedy struck during the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) physical efficiency tests on Tuesday, as two candidates lost their lives while participating in the grueling assessments at separate locations. The deceased were identified as Praveen Kumar Panda from Rourkela and Byomkesh Nayak from Keonjhar.

According to reports, Praveen Kumar Panda allegedly collapsed and died while undertaking the 25-kilometre race in Sundergarh, a key component of the physical test for recruitment into OSSC positions such as forest guard, forester, and livestock inspector.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incidents, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased’s families. The financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The fatalities occurred during Phase-III of the recruitment drive, which aimed to fill 569 vacancies across various posts. The selection process includes rigorous physical assessments such as a 25-kilometre run, high jump, and weight-carrying exercises—requirements that have drawn criticism for being excessively demanding.

These incidents have reignited concerns about the safety measures in place during such examinations. Notably, in 2021, a similar tragedy occurred when a candidate died and four others fell seriously ill during the physical tests for police constable recruitment in Odisha.

The recent deaths have prompted opposition leaders and civil society groups to demand a revision of the testing protocols. They have called for mandatory pre-test medical screenings, improved safety measures, and the deployment of emergency response teams at all test locations to prevent further casualties.

The OSSC has yet to issue an official statement addressing the concerns, but the rising fatalities in physically intensive recruitment processes have intensified calls for immediate policy reforms.