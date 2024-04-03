Tummala Holds Discussion on Greenhouse Gas Reduction

Hyderabad: The minister for agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao, engaged in discussions with representatives from US-based climate science company on Wednesday and inquired about methods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during paddy cultivation. The minister also discussed about the effects of installing emission sensors for farmers and the advantages of adopting this technology. He also praised the experiments being conducted by the climate science for the benefit of farmers and said that the government would welcome any experiments that could benefit farmers.