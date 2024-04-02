TSMC Acts against 19 Quacks

Hyderabad: The TS Medical Council (TSMC) on Tuesday said that it has initiated stringent measures against 19 individuals posing as doctors without proper qualifications as per the provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act.

"These impostors, commonly referred by the misnomer Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Paramedical Practitioners (PMPs), have been found in violation of regulatory norms, which would entail fines of up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment for one year," a TSMC member told Deccan Chronicle.

One of the primary concerns addressed by TSMC is the indiscriminate prescription of medications such as antibiotics, steroids, Schedule H drugs, and narcotics in first aid centres. To combat this menace, the council has introduced clear guidelines and established district-level mechanisms to curb quackery practices and enforce stricter regulations.

"The proliferation of fake doctors not only undermines the integrity of the medical profession but also poses significant risks to public health, with unqualified practitioners often providing substandard or erroneous medical care. It has been observed that a substantial percentage, estimated to be around 75-80 per cent of medical services in rural areas are being provided by fake doctors," he said.

Concerns have been raised regarding the involvement of fake doctors in rural areas, where their presence not only undermines the credibility of the government healthcare system but also raises questions about the quality of care delivered to patients.

"In response to the growing concern, a separate anti-quackery medical committee is being established in the state to spearhead efforts aimed at eradicating the scourge of fake doctors and promoting ethical medical practices," the TSMC said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Tuesday met Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha to discuss several issues plaguing the healthcare sector.

During the meeting, the minister assured the T-JUDA team that stipends for February would be released expeditiously.

The minister acknowledged ongoing hostel issues and confirmed progress in identifying suitable locations to alleviate the problem. The government's commitment to construct a new building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), pending approval from the High Court, was reaffirmed during the meeting, the official note read.

Security concerns at various government hospitals, the issue of bonds for postgraduates, and stipends for students in private medical colleges were addressed, with the minister providing positive responses to these issues.