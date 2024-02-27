TS Transfers 3 IPS Officers

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday transferred three IPS officers, while the Hyderabad police commissionerate transferred 71 sub-inspectors (SIs) and 7 station house officers (SHOs).

The transfers approved by the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari include the appointment of P. Vishwa prasad, additional commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic, as the new inspector-general (IG) of the city police. Additionally, A.V. Ranganath, additional commissioner of Crime and Special Investigation Team (SIT), has been appointed as the new IG of the city's multi-zone 1, while Sharath Chandra Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Central Zone, has been named the new superintendent of police (SP) for the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ACB).

In parallel, Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy initiated the transfer of 71 SIs and 7 SHOs to various police stations across the city, effective immediately.