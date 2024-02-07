TS to Push Colleges to Seek NAAC Accreditations

Hyderabad: The TS Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is urging colleges to go for NAAC accreditation to enhance the quality of education in the state, with sources indicating that the council is targeting to double the current share of 12 per cent of colleges having the accreditation to at least 25 per cent.

NAAC refers to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, an accreditation which entitles educational institutions to Central government and UGC grants, besides enhancing their reputation as an educational institute.

Osmania University (OU), which has been NAAC accredited for the past five cycles, is currently in the process of continuing the same for the next cycle, which starts in December. However, only 50 to 60 colleges of the 780 affiliated with OU have the NAAC accreditation.

B. Srinagesh, director of academic audit, said: “Most of the NAAC accreditations in this university and its affiliated colleges are A-Plus and A. The university will be calling for a meeting of all affiliated colleges soon to prompt most of them to go for NAAC rating.”

The Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for women in Maredpally secured an A-Plus accreditation last week, with the 3,000 students and staff of the institution celebrating the same.

Dr Rajshree R., the principal and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) chairperson, said: “Last week was the fourth cycle of NAAC accreditation. The college offers 17 UG and 7 PG courses and has strong NCC, NSS and sports departments, thereby, providing all-round development in students. This helped the college get the A-Plus grade.”

Dr J. Achyutha Devi, principal, Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women's College, Barkatpura, said, “The college has undergone NAAC accreditation for a fifth Cycle, securing A grade. The inspection took place a few weeks ago by the NAAC officials.”

Experts and educational consultants said that while accreditation currently has several requirements, based on which a grade is assigned, the process is set to change soon, with more stringent norms and doing away with the accreditation grades.

Dr Grace Beena Paul, a private consultant for colleges, said: “To get accreditation, a college mainly has to show pass percentage and have required number of add­-on courses. But once the new system is in place, colleges will be required to show placement or progression of students to higher stu­dies and entrepreneurship.”

“For some reason, colleges are hesitant, at least initially, to apply for NAAC accreditation. With the State government now focusing on accreditations, colleges should take this chance to at least apply for it,” she said.