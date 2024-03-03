TS Quota for 2024 Haj Put at 2,885 Pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Centre on Saturday announced Haj quota allotment for the year 2024. As per its list, 18 Haj group organizers (HGO) from Telangana have been allotted a quota of 1,833 pilgrims under CAT-1 and another 1,052 from 21 HGOs under CAT-2 taking the overall total of pilgrims from the state to 2,885 pilgrims. The total, after including the allotment to Andhra Pradesh comes to 3,592 pilgrims.

The 18 HGOs who have been allotted quota under CAT-1 are: Al Yasin Tours and Travels, Golden Travels, Al Azam Tours and Travels, Arafat Tours Haj and Umrah Groups, Alton Travels and Cargo, Al Hira Tours and Travels, Royall Travels and Cargo Services, Mubarak Haj and Umrah Services, Razzaq Enterprises, Sharif Tours and Travels, Hajar Tours and Travels, Global Tours and Travels, Golden Wings Travel Services, Bakka tours and Haj Umrah Services, Madani Haj Group, Ahmed Haj & Umrah Tours, Ark Travels & Tours, Al Iaba Tours Haj & Umrah Services.

The 21 HGOs allotted quota under CAT-2 are: Madinah Tours and Travels, Al Aqsa Tours and Travels, Airoworld Tours and Travels, Husamiah Tours and Travels, Unique Travels, Al Makkah Haj and Travels. Umrah Tours and Travels, Fazal Haj Group, Sana Tours and Travels, RK Haj and Umrah Tours, Horizon Travels Pvt Ltd, Rumaisa Travels and Tourist Bureau, Rais Enterprises, Al Taba Tours and Travels, Jamal Tours and Travels, Muzamal Enterprises, Siddiqui Tourist and Travels, Al Mohsin Tours and Travels, United Travels, Enam Tours Haj and Umrah Group, Al Watan Tours and Travels, Al Sagar Haj Umrah Tours.

The press note asked the pilgrims to check all documents and not fall prey to dubious agencies.

