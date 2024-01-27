TS People Ends BRS’ 10-Yr Dictatorial Rule, Says Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday slammed the previous BRS government in her Republic Day address after unfurling the National Flag at the Public Garden here on Friday, continuing the theme from her address to the joint sitting of the Legislature last month.

The Governor said that Telangana society had put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently-held Assembly elections and that a people’s government had been formed. “The people’s mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in Telangana state,” she said.

Dr Soundararajan said that the new government was in the process of reconstructing constitutional bodies, systems, and values that were ruined in the last ten years. “The people’s government is reviving constitutional merits, systems, and practices,” she said.

"The Constitution gave people enough powers to remove the rulers who run governments against the spirit of the Constitution, through struggles and verdicts in elections," Dr Soundararajan said. “Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy.”

She said the newly-elected people’s government was striving with the objective of delivering equal opportunities, rendering social justice, and granting freedom to all sections of people.

Dr Soundararajan stated that the previous government had completely neglected employment and the livelihoods of the youth and was indifferent towards those who had played a key role during the Telangana statehood movement. The new government was paying special attention to providing jobs to the youths, she noted.

The reformation of the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was in progress and the government would take up job recruitment soon after the completion of the process, she said.

The government was moving fast with grit and determination to enable Telangana state to compete with the world and write a new chapter in the welfare and development sectors, she said.

“Two of the six guarantees have already been implemented. I am happy that more than 11 crore women have already utilised the free TSRTC bus transportation services under the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, implemented as part of the Six Guarantees,” Dr. Soundrarajan said, adding that the remaining four would be implemented in 100 days.

Stating that the government was in the process of identifying beneficiaries for the Six Guarantees, Dr Soundararajan noted that the government had received 1.25 crore applications during the special drive — Praja Palana — conducted in the first week of January.

"Of them, 1.05 crore people submitted applications for the four guarantees, while 20 lakh people wanted some other grievances to be addressed," the Governor said.

Referring to the recent visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, the Governor said it was a testament to Telangana’s progress that the state succeeded in entering into agreements for the highest-ever Rs 40,232 crore investments with global and domestic companies.

The new government was in talks with various banks for rolling out the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme, Dr Soundararajan said. “The state government is committed to implementing the scheme. We will do it in a planned manner. We will honour the promise made to the farmers," the Governor said.