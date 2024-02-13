Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly functioned for not more than half an hour this morning after which it was decided that all the members, from the ruling and opposition benches, would together leave to Manthani and examine the condition of the Medigadda barrage which has developed cracks and even shrunk into the ground.

After the Assembly convened, IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that following the reports of the vigilance and dam safety officials which pointed out to some faults and irregularities in the construction of Medigadda barrage, the government has decided to take all the MLAs in the House to the barrage site, to gain knowledge about what led to the failure in the construction of the structure.

Soon, the leaders in the opposition benches raised their objection to the remarks about corruption by the earlier government, made by the Congress leaders.

Amidst the uproar, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy briefed the legislators about how the barrage took shape. The Pranahitha-Chevella project, which was initially estimated to cost Rs 38,500 crore was redesigned by the BRS president and former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the escalated cost was pegged at Rs 1, 45,00 crore as three barrages were planned – at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla.

Till now, the DPR about the project is not available but the Medigadda project built in Manthani has shrunk. He also said that the Opposition party’s explanation on the possible reasons for the shrinking of the barrage were not convincing and hence, all the members in the House should visit the site and understand the reality.

Folllowing Revanth Reddy’s announcement, the Speaker adjourned the House to Wednesday.