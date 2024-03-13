TS govt will make 1 crore mahila ‘crorepatis’: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared that the Congress government would make one crore women members of self-help groups (SHGs) 'crorepatis' in the next five years by sanctioning Rs 1 lakh crore loans through banks and state government's 'Stree Nidhi' initiatives.

He said the previous Congress government led by Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy had made women SHG members 'lakhpatis' and his government would make them 'crorepatis' in the next five years.

Revanth Reddy was speaking after launching the 'Mahila Shakti' policy document aimed at empowering women SHGs, in the presence of an estimated one lakh women at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad. He said the Congress had already launched five guarantees within 100 days of coming to power which largely benefit women.

Revanth Reddy announced the restoration of zero interest loans to SHGs that were scrapped by previous BRS government. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of conspiring to dislodge his government and gave a call to women to beat up those who talk of dethroning the Congress government with broomsticks and chapati rollers.

He said at a short notice of 48 hours, one lakh women had turned up at the venue. “I am confident that 10 lakh women will

thwart any attempt to defeat the Congress in Lok Sabha polls or dethrone the Congress government," Revanth Reddy. The Congress will hold a parade with 10 lakh women in the city in the coming days and showcase that "Mahila Shakti" was behind the party.

He said the Congress was run by great women leaders like Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka and male leaders felt proud to work under their leadership.

Stating that 65 lakh women associated with over 6 lakh SHGs were extremely talented and manufactured top quality products, Revanth Reddy said there was no platform for them to sell their products. “Within a month, 100 stalls will be allocated to women SHGs next to Shilparamam to help sell their products," Revanth Reddy said.

He appealed to the women to ensure that the Congress won 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state.

Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP, saying that the saffron party was against the formation of Telangana state earlier but was now seeking votes.

“Why should people vote for the BJP? Did Prime Minister Modi fulfill one promise made to the people? Where is Modi's promise to provide houses to all by 2022? What about doubling farmers' income, bringing back black money from Swiss banks and transferring Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of all Indians," Revanth Reddy said. He alleged that the BJP and the BRS were in a secret pact to defeat the Congress.

Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS leaders were instigating and sponsoring autorickshaw drivers to stage protests to stall the free bus travel facility for women, and called upon women to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS in Lok Sabha polls.