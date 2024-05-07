Trust in Fairness of Elections Is Waning: CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the belief that “all the elections will go well” is waning due to present developments in the state and N. Chandrababu is evil incarnate, as he “disrupted” the ongoing welfare schemes.

He said, “Their conspiracies are reaching new heights. We press buttons to release benefits to the people, the Opposition applies pressure on the Election Commission to halt the welfare schemes. Even the money that should go into the accounts of our sisters is being stopped by the misguided steps of Chandrababu.”

“Are there anything more wicked than these,” the Chief Minister asked as he addressed three public meetings as part of the YSRC’s election campaign in Repalle, Macherla and Machilipatnam on Monday.

“Five years have passed since we took power. The seeds planted in every household, village, town and social class have been nurtured and cultivated. Over the next 15 years, you will witness these crops mature into strong trees, reshaping the destinies of the poor,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has cited the “hypocrisy” of Chandrababu Naidu running a “fake” campaign against the Land Titling Act, which was endorsed by his partymen during the Assembly Session.

“Over 17,000 revenue villages are being resurveyed and we have deployed 15,000 surveyors along with the installation of rovers. Through GPS technology, boundary stones have been positioned. The total cost for this project’s implementation is Rs 2,000 crore. We have completed 6,000 villages so far out of the 17,000 villages in the past 2 years, and we shall complete the rest of the villages and update the records,” the Chief Minister stated.

"In the 6,000 villages where the resurvey has been conducted, has any farmer lodged a complaint regarding any unsolved land dispute," asked Jagan Mohan Reddy while taking a dig at vested interests in the regional media, asking them to inquire into it.

The CM pointed out, “TD’s Payyavula Keshav in the Assembly described the Act as a beneficial step and I urge Chandrababu Naidu to review the records. Despite the ETV channel's reputation for disseminating misinformation, it aired programmes highlighting the Act's advantages and the benefits to the farmers. But they removed this archived content from YouTube and continue to spread falsehood.”

Noting that TD was running a fake narrative through IVRS calls, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "I don't think the opposition parties truly understand the law that grants farmers and landowners permanent rights to their land. People are hesitant to engage in buying or selling land due to various issues such as discrepancies in land dimensions, lack of proper subdivision, failure to update records, and missing mutations.”

"In the event of any disputes arising after the survey, the government will provide compensation with the help of title insurance. Efforts are under way to incorporate this provision into the Act.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The Opposition has also run a fake campaign by accusing the YSRC of smuggling drugs worth Rs 2 lakh crore when a container was caught in Vizag port a few months back. However, the investigation revealed that the container in question belonged to the relatives of Chandrababu Naidu’s sister-in-law (BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari). Since then, there is no news over the container.”

The Opposition has also circulated rumours about the widespread sale of ganja at Kirana stores throughout the state. "Both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are spreading these false claims. I urge you to respond vehemently to them through your votes. They fail to understand the repercussions of disseminating such misleading propaganda,” the Chief Minister said.