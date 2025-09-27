Trump-Like Mahishasura Pulls Crowd in Berhampore

Berhampore: US President Donald Trump is staying in Berhampore during the Puja days! Though not the real one. Thousands of pandal hoppers have already thronged the Khagra Swashan Ghat (crematorium ground) Puja pandal for a glimpse of a clay model that looks like U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Puja Committee has made a clay model resembling Donald Trump as Mahishasura this time. As a result, locals were startled and rushed to see the Trump-like Mahishasura, which had already gone viral on social media. The idols of Goddess Durga and other deities have been made in the traditional style.

The Puja Committee secretary, Raju Thakur, said, “This year, we are observing our 60th anniversary Puja and decided to make Donald Trump as Mahishasura, as he symbolises the evil forces. He waged an illegal trade and tariff war against our country, India.” He further added, “Due to Donald Trump’s stubborn and irresponsible trade war, our country’s traders and businessmen are facing financial problems. So, we protested symbolically by depicting him as the evil demon.”

However, the clay modeler, Ashim Pal, tried to reject the comparison. He brushed aside the Puja committee’s claim, saying, “It is nothing but a coincidence!” However, sources said the modeler was trying to avoid controversy, as the decision to model Mahishasura in Trump’s likeness was made jointly by the organisers and the artist to create a sensation and attract pandal hoppers.

People recalled that last year, the same clay modeler, Ashim Pal, had created a Mahishasura resembling Sandip Ghosh, the infamous jailed former RG Kar Medical College Hospital principal, during the Khagra Swargadham Puja 2024, which too had created a major stir.