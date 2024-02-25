Tribals in Telangana remain a neglected lot: Chhattisgarh CM

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that BJP was the only democratic party in the country that can make party workers as the President of the country and chief ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen a tribal, Droupadi Murmu, as President and stated that he himself (Vishnu Sai) came from a tribal community in a small village.

He said that under Modi’s leadership, India had climbed new heights globally. “Modi is dedicated to serving 140 crore Indians with a focus on villages, the poor, farmers, labourers, and women, adhering to the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Calling Congress as the “mother of corruption,” he said that many ministers in the UPA government were involved in a series of scams. “This is why the people rejected them,” Vishnu Sai said. “Good leaders are leaving the Congress, which is a sinking ship.”

Vying to attract tribal votes in ST reserved Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat, he said that the 15-year BJP rule in Chhattisgarh has taken up many initiatives to uplift the tribals, but governments in Telangana have used tribals as vote banks.

He was addressing a large gathering at a road show in Bhadrachalam as part of Vijay Sankalp yatra.

Vishnu Sai said that Chhattisgarh is the birthplace of Kausalya, mother of Lord Ram and the temple town Bhadrachalam in Telangana is the Lord Ram’s abode.

He said that the Chhattisgarh government has given Rs 500 more than the support price of Rs 2100 on a quintal of rice. About Rs 16,500 crore was transferred as an additional benefit for 12 lakh farmers, he said. However, life of the tribals in Bhadrachalam has not changed in the last 10 years, he said

Vishnu Sai also pointed out that the tribal affairs ministry was created when A.B. Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. His efforts have helped several tribal-dominated districts in the North-East, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand get more funds directly from the Centre.