Transport Wings Celebrate R-Day

Patriotic fervour was on display as transport departments celebrated Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the National Flag, singing the National Anthem, and chanting 'Jai Hind,' amid the playing of patriotic songs. Officials recalled the leaders who worked to make the nation sovereign and secular.

The celebrations were marked by cultural programmes and rallies featuring the waving of long National Flags.

At the South Central Railway (SCR), General Manager Anil Kumar Jain unfurled the National Flag. Speaking at the event, Jain said that the Indian Constitution was an enduring testament to the ideals of visionary leaders. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, including commandoes and a dog squad, showcased skills related to safety and martial arts and exhibited bike stunts.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited celebrated Republic Day at Metro Rail Bhavan with managing director N.V.S. Reddy unfurling the National Flag.

At Bus Bhavan, the TS Road Transport Corporation celebrated Republic Day with officials recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and emphasising the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution. The TSRTC highlighted the successful implementation of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme in 7,200 buses, transporting over 11 crore women passengers since December 9.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) chief executive officer Pradeep Panicker hoisted the National Flag. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and security personnel performed a flag march. The CISF Quick Response Team commandoes showcased weapon tactics, while the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team put up a rescue display.