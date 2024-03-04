Top
Traffic Restrictions Around LB Stadium Today

3 March 2024 7:36 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-03 19:51:19)
Traffic Restrictions Around LB Stadium Today
The traffic police issued an advisory for Monday and Tuesday, when the state government will give appointment letters to social welfare department candidates at the LB stadium and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory for Monday and Tuesday, when the state government will give appointment letters to social welfare department candidates at the LB stadium and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city.

On Monday at the LB Stadium, traffic restrictions will be imposed from 2 pm to 8 pm and vehicles will be diverted to other roads.

On Monday, there will traffic restrictions on the Begumpet airport-Raj Bhavan stretch from 7.40 pm to 8.10 pm and from 9.50 am to 10.15 am on March 5 for Modi’s visit.

