Traffic Jammed on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway for Kilometres

Yadadri-Bhongir: Traffic was jammed on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway for more than two kilometres long at Gudur of Bibingar mandal when the farmers staged rastha roko demanding the purchase of the paddy through procurement centres.

The farmers, who participated in the rastha roko, expressed strong displeasure over non-opening of paddy procurement centres by the state government even after one month of harvesting of crop. They raised slogans demanding for opening of paddy procurement centres immediately for purchase of the paddy produced by them.

The farmers withdrew their protest when Bibinagar tasildar Sridhar assured them the paddy procurement centres would be opened soon.

Previously, the tribal farmers from Pachallapadu thanda and Akuthotabai thanda of Bhongir mandal staged protests at entrance gate of the district collectorate demanding the purchase of the paddy by opening the paddy procurement centres. Along with the discoloured paddy due to soaking in rain water, he conducted sit in there by displaying it.

They insisted the security persons to allow them into the district Collectorate to meet the district collector to bring their problem to his notice.

When a police person was asked them to leave from the entrance gate of the district collectorate, a woman farmer fell on his feet so as not to disrupt their protest, whose photo became viral in the social media.