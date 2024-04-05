Traffic Diversions in View of Jana Jatara Sabha

Hyderabad: The police have imposed traffic restrictions for the Congress’ Jana Jatara Sabha at Srinagar Colony of Tukkuguda on Saturdaym from 4 pm to 9 pm. Police said a large number of public transport vehicles are expected on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Hyderabad-Srisailam NH-765 for the event.

Police advised passengers heading to the Shamshabad airport to avoid the ORR and adjacent service roads. Commuters were advised to avoid using the ORR from Pedda Amberpet to Pedda Golconda and adjoining service roads. Residents near the meeting venue were advised to take alternative routes.

Police said heavy traffic can be expected on the Kukatpally-Miyapur- Hafeezpet-Gachibowli-ORR route, Uppal-Nagole-LB Nagar-Sagar road and the Srisailam road. Private bus operators heading to Vijayawada, Srisailam, and Bengaluru were advised to delay their departure from Hyderabad due to expected traffic congestion.

Movement of goods vehicles towards the Srisailam highway will be restricted on the ORR from Pedda Amberpet (Exit No.11) to Pedda Golconda (Exit No.15).

Motorists headed to Srisailam could take the route via Ravirala village Kaman, Aga Khan Academy, Vijaya Dairy, Gandhi statue, Kongara Kalan, Thimmapur and Rachulur.

Motorists returning to Hyderabad from the Srisailam side can take a left turn at Maheshwaram gate, travel via Maheshwaram village, Mansanpally and Nagaram and head towards Pedda Golconda, Shamshabad via ORR service road. An alternative route was via Gollapally village and Shamshabad.

Tukkuguda Exit No.14 would be restricted to designated VIP vehicles.

Parking:

Parking-1/Temple parking

Vehicles from Srisailam Highway

Parking-2/Fab City

Vehicles from Secunderabad Malakpet or LB Nagar (via Sagar Ring Road, Manda Mallamma, Pahadishereef, Ravirala village kaman); Vehicles with special stickers and passes (via ORR Exit 14, Tukkuguda); From Vijayawada; Mall, Ibrahimpatnam; Siddipet.

Parking-3

Vehicles from Bengaluru side (Palmakula Swarna Bharathi Trust, Pedda Golconda service road); Nagpur side, (near Pedda Golconda exit); Vehicles from Zaheerabad, Vikarabad, at Mankal.

Parking-4

Vehicles from Srisailam highway, near Shiva Balaji Mess, Tukkuguda.