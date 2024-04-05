Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Traffic Diversion in Narayanaguda in View of Laying Water Lines

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
5 April 2024 4:17 PM GMT
Traffic Diversion in Narayanaguda in View of Laying Water Lines
x
Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy. (DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy has imposed traffic diversions to facilitate the laying a sewer line at Ramkote road at King Koti Road. Traffic will be diverted as per requirement for 30 days till May 4, according to a press release. Motorists could call the Hyderabad traffic police helpline No. 9010203626 for assistance.

Traffic from Ramkote to Eden Garden crossroads will be allowed as one way as per requirement, Traffic coming from King Koti crossroads to Ramkote crossroads will be diverted at Eden Garden crossroads towards the Narayanguda cemetery. Traffic from the Narayanguda cemetery rotary towards Ramkote via Eden Garden crossroads will be diverted towards King Koti crossroads.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K. Sreenivasa Reddy Ramkote Narayanguda traffic diversions 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X