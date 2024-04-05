Traffic Diversion in Narayanaguda in View of Laying Water Lines

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy has imposed traffic diversions to facilitate the laying a sewer line at Ramkote road at King Koti Road. Traffic will be diverted as per requirement for 30 days till May 4, according to a press release. Motorists could call the Hyderabad traffic police helpline No. 9010203626 for assistance.

Traffic from Ramkote to Eden Garden crossroads will be allowed as one way as per requirement, Traffic coming from King Koti crossroads to Ramkote crossroads will be diverted at Eden Garden crossroads towards the Narayanguda cemetery. Traffic from the Narayanguda cemetery rotary towards Ramkote via Eden Garden crossroads will be diverted towards King Koti crossroads.