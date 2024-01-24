Hyderabad Traffic Curbs For PCC Meet on Jan 25

Hyderabad: Due to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting scheduled to take place at LB Stadium on Thursday, traffic restrictions will be implemented at various city roads from 12 noon to 7 pm.

The following traffic diversions have been proposed.

Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

Traffic moving from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBH, Abids-Nampally Station Road.

Traffic from Sujatha School Lane towards Khan Lateef Khan Building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

Additionally, commuters have been advised to avoid the following junctions where traffic congestion is anticipated between 12 noon and 7 pm.

Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

TSRTC buses travelling from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue are advised to avoid the LB Stadium main gate in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take a diversion at A.R. Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally.

In case of any inconvenience or queries related to commuting, people can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626, according to a press release.