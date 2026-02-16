Traffic Advisory Ahead of India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to begin in the national capital on February 16.

In an advisory posted on X, the Ministry urged delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements.

"Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event," the advisory stated. The Ministry also requested that attendees adhere to the updated entry protocols and entry timings communicated for both venues to ensure smooth movement and security coordination during the high-profile international event.

The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the 'Global South'. 20 leaders from around the globe will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, according to the official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs. The press release also stated that Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries will participate in the Summit, with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and Senior Officials from several international organisations joining the deliberations.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Heads of State and Government are scheduled to attend the Summit.

The leaders include the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay; Vice President of Bolivia, Edmand Lara Montano; President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic; President of Estonia, Alar Karis; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo; and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

The other 10 leaders to participate are Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Prince Alois; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam; President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic; President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini; President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka; Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay; President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin; Prime Minister of Netherlands, Dick Schoof and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi from UAE, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.