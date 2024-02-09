Trade unions call for success of transport bandh on Feb. 16

Visakhapatnam: Various trade unions organised a joint conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday and called for the success of their transport bandh on February 16.

Delivering the keynote address, CITU state general secretary CH Narasing Rao charged that the transport sector and roads are being handed over to the private sector under National Monetisation Pipeline.

He charged that this move of the central government will lead to elimination of vehicle owners-cum-drivers from the transport sector.

The transport bandh has been called demanding cancellation of sections 106 (1 and 2) of the Motor Transport Amendment Act 2019, setting up of a welfare board for drivers, and tax exemption on petrol and diesel, among others.

Those who attended Friday’s trade unions’ conference include union leaders of CITU, AITUC, INTUC, Visakha Lorry Operators, quarry lorries, autos, cabs, vans, tankers and cranes.