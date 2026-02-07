Trade Agreement Strengthens Make in India, Create Jobs: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the interim trade agreement with the US will strengthen 'Make in India' by opening up new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs, and create jobs for women and youngsters.The prime minister also thanked US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between India and the US.

"Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations," Modi said in a post on X.

He said this framework reflected the growing depth, trust and dynamism of the India-US partnership.

"It strengthens 'Make in India' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters," the prime minister said.

Modi said India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation, and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between the two countries.

He said this framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth.

"As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity," the prime minister said.