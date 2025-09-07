Total Lunar Eclipse Will Peak At 11:48 pm: Nehru Planetarium

New Delh: Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, said that the total Lunar Eclipse will peak at 11:48 pm on Sunday and will last for 48 minutes. He also added that the eclipse will be seen in India, Pakistan, and China today. "The eclipse will peak at 11.48 pm and last for 48 minutes. People can watch it easily. It will not harm the eyes. You can even eat and drink during it. This eclipse cannot only be seen in India but also in Pakistan and China. In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm," Gupta told ANI. The total lunar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place today, offering the skywatchers a rare and mesmerising celestial spectacle. A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this alignment, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, which results in reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint, popularly referred to as the 'Blood Moon.' A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface.Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase.

When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth's shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth. In total lunar eclipse, the Moon moves into the inner part of Earth's shadow, or the umbra. Some of the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere reaches the Moon's surface, lighting it dimly.