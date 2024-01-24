Top Sportspersons Meet CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Arjuna Awardees, Asian Games 2023 medallists and participants called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The Chief Minister met each sportsperson and discussed about their accomplishments and future tournaments.

He felicitated the award and medal winners with shawls and presented bouquets in recognition of their achievements.

Revanth Reddy instructed officials to compile a comprehensive list of issues and challenges being faced by each sportsperson. He emphasised the need to devise effective solutions, considering avenues such as financial assistance, job opportunities and any other support that aligns with the eligibility criteria, aiming to foster the development of sports in Telangana state. The sportspersons, in turn, proudly showcased their medals and awards, expressing their happiness and gratitude to Chief Minister for his support and encouragement.

Sportspersons who met the Chief Minister included recently awarded Arjuna Awardees 2023 Husamuddin (Boxing and Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist) and Esha Singh (Shooting, Asian Games 2023 Gold Medallist).

Other medal winners and participants of Asian Games 2023 include Nikhat Zareen (Bronze Medal, Boxing), Kynan Chenai Darius (Gold Medallist Shooting), Agasara Nandini (Bronze Medallist, Athletics), N. Sikki Reddy and P. Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton, Participation).

Jeevanji Deepthi, Para Athlete, Gold Medallist in Para Games also met the Chief Minister.