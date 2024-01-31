Top Cop Shuffles Entire Panjagutta Police Staffers in One Go

Hyderabad: Eighty-six staff of the Panjagutta Police Station, from Home Guards to sub-inspector rank, were transferred by the city police commissioner on Wednesday due to improper handling of multiple cases and alleged collusion with BRS leaders, sources said.

Police sources said that the transfers did not include the SHO Banari Shoban, who took charge a day before the transfers, detective inspector S. Kranti Kumar and four sub-inspectors.

Sources said that this was the first such instance of a transfer of the entire staff of a police station on allegations of corruption and collusion with the BRS, given that the Panjagutta station had won recognition as one of the top-10 police stations in the city under the previous government.

Police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy issued the orders after ascertaining that a few officials had helped Md Raheel Ahmed, the son of former BRS Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed, after he was detained for ramming barricades at the Praja Bhavan due to suspected drunk driving on December 24, 2023.

Among those transferred were seven sub-inspectors (law and order), eight detective sub-inspectors (DSIs), 17 head constables, 31 Home Guards, 6 special police officers (SPOs), 3 LGS and other staff. They were ordered by the commissioner to report to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters with immediate effect.

Sources said that following Raheel’s escape, the top cop had kept a close watch on the CDR of the suspended Panjagutta police inspector and other staff members, who reportedly continued to support Durga Rao even after his suspension.

Another incident that contributed to the poor assessment of the police staff was the death of realtor Mohammed Liqayat on September 10, 2023, who was attacked by the staff of Merdian Hotel and was subsequently detained at the police station despite complaining of uneasiness. Then police commissioner C.V. Anand had suspended SI Shiva Shankar and head constable Shankar for the delay in helping the victim.

A senior police official said that the transfers were well thought out and based on an internal inquiry. The official said all 86 posts were filled.