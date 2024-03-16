Top BRS Leadership Stays Silent, Sporadic Protests in State Against Kavitha Arrest

Hyderabad: The top leadership of the BRS on Saturday maintained a studied silence over the arrest of party MLC K. Kavitha by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) a day earlier in the Delhi liquor scam case. there were some sporadic protests during the day in some parts of the state by BRS leaders and workers. The party had on Friday called for protests against the arrest, in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Kavitha’s father, BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, party’s working president and Kavitha’s brother K.T. Rama Rao, and senior party leaders including Kavitha’s cousin T. Harish Rao, party secretary-general K Keshav Rao did not make any formal comments on Saturday.

Though the party in the afternoon announced that Chandrashekar Rao would address a press meet along with former IAS official R.S. Praveen Kumar who quit the Bahujan Samaj Party, it was later announced that the event was cancelled. Another press meet that was to be addressed by other party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, was also cancelled.

Some BRS leaders held protest demonstrations in some parts of the state including in Station Ghanpur, Warangal, Siricilla, Balkonda, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, and a few other places.