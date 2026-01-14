Today, the World Listens When India Speaks: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India has emerged as a strong and developed nation, adding that while the country was earlier not taken seriously on international platforms, today the world listens when India speaks.

Addressing the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital, Singh urged veterans to continue guiding the nation and highlighted the importance of promoting social harmony.

"Today, India is moving forward as a strong and developed nation. Earlier, India was not taken seriously on international platforms, but today, when India speaks, the world listens. Promoting social harmony is the need of the hour. In every field, your role can guide the future of India," he said.

Singh said veterans are contributing across fields such as education, agriculture, and disaster management, calling them important pillars of the nation.

"Today, many veterans are contributing in every field, from education to agriculture and disaster management. Our government believes that our soldiers and veterans are important pillars of the nation. Just as important decisions at home are taken after consulting elders, your role is equally significant. Our government has taken several initiatives for veterans," he said.

The Defence Minister remembered soldiers who served in Sri Lanka during Operation Pawan and highlighted the government's initiatives, including the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, which provides financial stability to veterans.

"I would also like to remember the soldiers who served in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peacekeeping Force. During that time, many soldiers attained martyrdom. Their courage should inspire us," Singh said.

He added that the government acknowledges the contributions of the peacekeepers who participated in Operation Pawan.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited their memorial during his Sri Lanka visit in 2015, and the government continues to honour them at the War Memorial in Delhi.

"We have also implemented the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, which has provided financial stability to veterans. This is not a favour from the government; it was a matter of justice for you," he said.

Singh highlighted the National War Memorial and said that respect for soldiers is a proud tradition in India.

"Veterans are also being given priority in public enterprises, and their experience is being utilised in the government sector. The government has built places like the National War Memorial to remind citizens of the sacrifices behind our peace and security," he said.

He added that the strength of a nation cannot be measured by policies and schemes alone, but by the respect society shows to its veterans.

"The respect our society gives to veterans is our social capital. It is a matter of pride that respect for soldiers has not come from directives; it is rooted in our tradition," Singh said.

He noted that the younger generation is carrying forward this sentiment and urged the youth, including Agniveers, to learn from veterans and seek their guidance.

"Our youth need to learn from you. Agniveers should seek your guidance and stand with the civil administration when needed," he said.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated every year on January 14, marking the birth anniversary of late Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

A towering figure in India’s military history, Field Marshal Cariappa was the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.