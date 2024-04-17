Chennai: The DMK government’s ‘Kalignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Assistance Scheme) launched by the DMK government to uplift the economic conditions of women in the state had earned worldwide appreciation from economists and developmentalists, an official press release on Wednesday said.

Ever since the government started disbursing Rs 1000 to each of the 1.15 crore eligible beneficiaries, women had come out to openly praise the scheme and also its architect, Chief Minister M K Stalin, calling it a gift of brotherly love.

Now touted as an iconic social justice scheme for the entire nation to implement, brought the focus of the nation on Tamil Nadu which had emerged as a pioneer in envisaging programmes that would help women gain more economic power.

In the eight months of its implementation, the government had disbursed a total amount of Rs 9,200 crore that had helped in women’s empowerment and the State achieving gender equality. The scheme is also seen as a continuation of the plethora of other programmes aimed at uplift of women in the State.

The free ride for women in government buses, the 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme that gives assistance of Rs 1000 a month for girls of government schools joining institutions of higher education, and the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme that prepares students of government schools and colleges to face the completion in the job market and also in admissions for higher courses are just some of the women empowerment schemes that had come in for praise.

Through those schemes, Stalin, the hero of the Dravidian Model governance, had become a guiding force for the entire nation in devising programmes for women’s development in the country, the release said.