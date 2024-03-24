TN MP Ganeshamurthi Hospitalised After Suicide Attempt, in Serious Condition

Erode: A Ganeshamurthi, MP of the MDMK from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors. While several reports claimed that he may have attempted suicide, the private hospital he was initially admitted to in Erode refused to comment on this.

Political circles indicated that the MP was disappointed at his party not allotting him a seat in the Lok Sabha polls. Adding to his disappointment was the fact that he was hoping that the party might consider giving a seat to his son.

Ganshamurthi had contested on the DMK symbol in 2019 for the MDMK, but this time around the DMK+ alliance allotted only one seat – Tiruchirapalli - to the MDMK. A general council meeting of the party then decided that the seat would go to Vaiko’s son, Durai Vaiko.

According to the police, at around 9.30 on Sunday morning, Ganeshamurthi had developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital in Erode by his family members. After check-up, he was admitted in the ICU and was put on a ventilator, police said. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

According to reports, DMK's S. Muthusamy, state minister, Dr C. Saraswathy, BJP MLA from Modakurichi, AIADMK leader K.V. Ramalingam and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganeshamurthi's health.