TMC Worker Murdered Amid Factional Feud

Berhampore: A Trinamul Congress worker was murdered in a faction feud in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Monday night. The victim, Elahi Sheikh (55), was chatting with other party workers at Milkipara village in Malihati of Salar.

Suddenly their rival group reached there and hurled crude bombs on them. Elahi was injured in the attack. He was declared dead at Salar Rural Hospital. The body was sent for post mortem.

Murshidabad Zilla Parishad Karmadhkshya and Salar TMC president Mustafizur Rahman alleged that party MLA of Bharatpur Humayun Kabir backed the assailants for the murder.

Mr Kabir however said, "It is an open secret that faction feud exists. An attempt was made to oppose and malign me since 2021 when I won again. But my followers are not involved in this murder. We never believe in such politics."

Murshidabad district TMC president Apurba Sarkar however ruled out factional feud. He claimed that criminals have no political affiliation and the party is with the victim's family. Police detained one person for questioning into the murder.