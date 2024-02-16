TMC MLA Idris Ali Dies

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress MLA from Bhagabangola in Murshidabad of West Bengal Idris Ali died at a private hospital in the city early on Friday. He was 73. Ali was a lawyer of the Calcutta High Court and earlier became a TMC MP from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas in 2014 also.

He was suffering from cancer and other ailments for a long time. In the last Assembly Election, Ali won from Bhagabangola. He was infected by Covid-19 during the polls and recovered. The TMC MLA however started suffering again. He could not attend the ongoing budget session in the Assembly.

On February 13 Ali was admitted to the hospital. At around 2.20 am on Friday Ali passed away. The budget session was adjourned for the day to mourn his death. Ali had started his political career with the Congress and was known to be a close aide late Somen Mitra.

He later joined the TMC that gave him a ticket to contest from Jalangi in Murshidabad in 2011 when it came to power in the state for the first time. Mr Ali however lost in the polls. He became MP in the Lok Sabha polls three years later.