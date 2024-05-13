Tirupati’s Battle of Ballots Turns Ugly Amid Voter Fraud Allegations

Tirupati: Tension flared during Monday's polling for the Tirupati assembly seat as the three-party alliance comprising the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP accused the ruling YSR Congress of facilitating fraudulent voting on a large scale.

As per the alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu, a former YSRC legislator from Chittoor, his workers identified and detained several individuals suspected of impersonating registered voters. "The YSRC fears about our rising support among the educated urban voters and is resorting to such ploys," Srinivasulu alleged.

Heated arguments and skirmishes erupted between the YSRC and alliance workers in some polling stations across the constituency. Videos shared by the alliance suggest people from other regions, including neighboring states, were brought in to cast bogus votes. Many women were involved in this, it was alleged.

In one incident, during the early polling at a Khadi Colony booth in Jaganmatha Church High School, alliance workers apprehended five suspects carrying fake IDs. These individuals, hailing from Tamil Nadu, Kurnool, and Renigunta, attempted to flee but were nabbed by TD workers and handed over to the police.

Srinivasulu accused local YSRC legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of orchestrating the fraud to boost his son Abhinay Reddy's prospects in the present polls through unlawful means.

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted at booth 250 in Seicom Degree College when YSRC corporator Sekhar Reddy confronted Arani Jagan, the alliance candidate's son, who visited the booth after reports of bogus voting. Reddy, citing Jagan's lack of authorization, questioned his presence. The situation escalated with former MLA M Sugunamma intervening in the matter. After heated arguments, the police stepped in to diffuse the tension.

There were multiple instances of people bringing their smartphones into the voting booths, against regulations. One voter even filmed himself casting his vote to the YSRC candidate and posted it on social media. This resulted in complaints from the alliance leaders, who urged the authorities to nullify the vote and penalize the person.