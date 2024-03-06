Tirupati Officials To Encourage Remote Island Take Part in Polls

Tirupati: The Tirupati district administration has resolved to ensure maximum voter participation for the upcoming elections from the remote Irakam Island.

The island, nestled in the middle of Pulicat Lake in Tada mandal of Sullurpet constituency, presents formidable logistical challenges. Officials will have to travel an hour by boat and then by tractor or other vehicles through uneven terrain to reach the two polling centres in the island.

A team of officials led by collector Dr G. Lakshmisha conducted an inspection of polling booths 291 and 292 on the island. The two centres, housed in local schools and public buildings, cater to 407 and 670 voters respectively from the island's hamlets.

Reaching the island's interiors, Lakshmisha urged the voters to turn out in full force in the polling booths. The official machinery would make all necessary arrangements, he told them.

"Our visit to this far-flung island is aimed at facilitating voting in even the most remote and isolated pockets," the collector said and hoped that Irakam island, with its unique circumstances and challenges, will make its voice heard through the ballot box.

At the mandal parishad primary school that will function as Polling Centre 292, the officials surveyed the premises and identified areas requiring repair or renovation. The staff at the local PHC was asked to ensure the availability of basic medical facilities at the polling booths.

"The polling staff would ensure strict adherence to the Election Commission's guidelines vis-à-vis these facilities. Booth-level officers will launch awareness campaigns among the voters about the need for them to cast their ballots,” the collector said.