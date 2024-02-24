Tirupati Gets Aesthetic Makeover for Its 894th Birthday; New Roads, Iconic Statues To Form Part of Celebrations

Tirupati :The Tirupati Municipal Corporation has given the pilgrim city an aesthetic facelit by installing statues of freedom fighters, social reformers, spiritual personalities, depictions of the Dandi March etc as Tirupati prepares to celebrate its 894th birthday on February 24.

Considering the challenges that denizens and pilgrims face due to road conjestion, the MCT has created 18 master plan roads and built numerous free left roads and slipways to ease traffic. This was followed by the initiative to erect statues representing local culture and achievements along these roads.

The MCT installed musical instruments at the intersection close to the SV Music College, paying tributes to the college’s history. The Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam Road features statues of women achievers in various fields. Statues honouring sanitation workers were placed at Poornakumbham circle.

“Installing statues of freedom fighters and spiritual leaders is just as important as depicting our city’s traditions, culture and points of pride,” said deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay.

“We are creating over 20 such symbolic statues on newly developed roads and pathways,” he said.

Statues representing patriotism include depictions of the Dandi March at MR Palli Circle, and a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Cotton Mills and of Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters at the newly laid 100-feet road.

A fisherman statue was erected at the entrance to Korramenugunta to pay tributes to the local seafood industry. The road along the sports complex features statues of athletes playing various games. Most of these will be unveiled as Tirupati commemorates its 894th birthday this week.

The city, it is believed, was founded on this date in 1130 AD. On Feb 24, 894 years ago, Sri Vaishnavite saint Bhagawad Ramanujacharya laid the foundation stone for the Govindaraja Swamy temple, marking the beginning of Tirupati's development into a town.

Last year, Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy referenced ancient inscriptions discovered inside the temple, which proved Ramanujacharya established the temple city on Feb 24. The inscriptions state Tirupati was founded on “Phalguna Pournami” and named “Govindaraja Pattanam” before it came to be known as “Ramanuja Puram” in the 13th Century.

MLA Bhumana said Bhagavad Ramanujacharya formulated the rituals that are still being conducted at the Tirumala temple. By founding the Govindaraja temple and the city around it, Ramanuja essentially created Tirupati as an urban and religious centre.

On Tirupati’s birthday, MCT would organise special rituals as also a celebratory procession along the streets surrounding the Govindaraja Swamy temple. The civic body also plans to hold various cultural events.