Tight Security in Chittoor Ahead of Polls

Tirupati: After identifying six assembly segments in the erstwhile Chittoor district as the problematic constituencies by the Election Commission, the district administration has rolled out an extensive security blanket to ensure smooth and peaceful polling.

Around 3,000 police personnel along with central paramilitary forces were deployed across the district to maintain law and order during the crucial electoral exercise.

The segments of Tirupati, Chandragiri, Palamaner, Punganur, Piler and Thamballapalle from the erstwhile district have been marked as sensitive.

Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu said that all necessary arrangements were in place for conducting the polls under tight security. Polling stations identified as vulnerable were being monitored by micro-observers and web-casting teams, he added.

"We will strictly enforce the 100-m perimeter restrictions near the polling booths. No one, apart from voters, will be allowed in these zones. Voters must also leave immediately after casting their ballot", the SP said.

Vehicle checking has been intensified at checkposts while additional security forces were deployed across the routes for continuous patrolling by 236 route mobile parties.

The district will be under Section 144 prohibitory orders till culmination of the polling process. "Any attempt to disrupt law and order will be dealt with sternly and cases will be booked against violators," SP Manikanta Chandolu cautioned.

Keeping in view the past record, Chandolu stressed that more stringent and transparent measures were in place this time around to facilitate peaceful voting. "Our aim is to ensure the entire electoral process is conducted smoothly and in a free and fair manner."

He appealed to the public to cooperate for maintaining peace and warned that violations of the model code would attract legal action.

Personnel on election duty have been directed to perform their responsibilities impartially without any laxity. In case of any issues on polling day, citizens can immediately alert the authorities via Dial-100 or the dedicated WhatsApp number 9440900005.