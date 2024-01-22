Three TSRTC Buses Gutted in Fire at Dilsukhnagar Bus Depot

Hyderabad: Two TSRTC buses were completely gutted, while another bus was partially burnt after fire broke out in a bus that was parked at the Dilsukhnagar depot in the early hours of Monday. The fire, which broke out at 5 am, spread to other buses parked alongside, police sources said.

On being informed, local police, fire brigade personnel and DRF teams reached the spot. Firefighters took control, and prevented any further spread of the fire. The buses were in working condition and in regular use.

Reasons that caused the fire were yet to be ascertained. Following a complaint by the depot manager, police registered a fire accident case and are investigating.