Three Phase Training for 1,000 AROs

Visakhapatnam: In preparation for the forthcoming elections, state chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena emphasised the necessity for election officials to be fully versed in the conduct of general elections. Despite prior electoral experience, new guidelines issued by the CEC for the upcoming election necessitate comprehensive training. Consequently, 1,000 assistant returning officers (AROs) across AP are undergoing training in three phases. The inaugural session of the training programme for Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections commenced on Monday at the AU Chemical Engineering Block, with guidance from state chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. Commencing in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, the first phase of training will conclude by month-end, followed by subsequent phases. National-level master trainer Sameer Ahmed John, along with district collector Dr. A. Mallikharjuna, inaugurated the training programme. Mukesh Kumar Meena emphasised the significance of electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter lists, and trained election officials in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process for the upcoming elections.



District collector Dr. A. Mallikharjuna affirmed the preparation of a transparent voter list in compliance with directives from the CEC and the state chief electoral officer.



