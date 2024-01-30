Three More ‘Siddham’ Meets on the Cards

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Uttara (north) Andhra in-charge YV Subba Reddy said that the ‘Siddham’ meeting in Uttarandhra received an unexpected response and similarly another three ‘Siddham’ meetings will be held in a few days.

Speaking to the media in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said that three more meetings will be held in the coming days under which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of YSR Congress would address another meeting in Eluru on February 3 and soon such meetings would be held in Anantapur and Nellore or Ongole which would also be addressed by Jagan.

Subba Reddy said that the ‘Siddham’ meeting at Bheemili was a huge success and it has boosted the morale of the YSRC cadre in Uttarandhra. He said that the YSRC was confident of winning the next elections in the state.

Subba Reddy stated that Jagan was personally meeting the activists and preparing them for the mega 2024 elections. He claimed that development and welfare were like two eyes for Jagan. He further claimed that people were seeing the development done by the Jagan government in the last five years but Chandrababu Naidu’s vision was only to develop his people.

He also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu behaved as if he had nothing to do with the people of the state except for the development of Amaravati.

Regarding elections for three MP (Rajya Sabha) seats of Andhra Pradesh, Subba Reddy said, “We will definitely win the three Rajya Sabha seats. Chandrababu’s conspiracies will not work. All our MLAs are with us,” he claimed.