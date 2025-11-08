Three Killed As Balcony Collapses in Odisha’s Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Three persons, including a child, were killed when the balcony of an old building collapsed near Hadibandhu School in the Bauxibazar area of Cuttack city on Saturday evening.

Police said the victims, all residents of a nearby slum, were trapped under the debris after the balcony gave way. Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil (60), Abdul Zaheed (30), and Abdul Mujahid (3). Two others—a woman and a child—sustained injuries and were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The mishap occurred around 5.30 pm. Locals alleged that the building had long been declared unsafe by the civic authorities. Despite repeated warnings, it was neither demolished nor vacated, they said, blaming official apathy for the tragedy.

The police has launched an investigation into the incident.