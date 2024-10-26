Three Elephants Die from Electrocution in Chhattisgarh Forest

Raipur: A family of three elephants including a calf were killed after coming in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line in a forest in Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh, official sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Chuhkimar under the Tamnar forest range on Friday night, Raigarh divisional forest officer Stylo Mandavi said.

The forest department officials reached the spot Saturday after learning about the incident, sources said.

A team of veterinarians conducted a post-mortem.

The forest department has ordered a probe into the incident.

As many as 13 elephants died due to electrocution in Chhattisgarh in 2024 so far.

Chhattisgarh has reported the death of 70 pachyderms in the past six years.

The state has also been struggling to curb human-elephant conflicts which claimed the lives of 300 people in the last five years.