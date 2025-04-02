Those opposing Waqf bill are not Muslims: Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman

Attacking the opposition for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams on Tuesday said that the poor Muslims have hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that it is "70 saal Vs Modi Karyakal" (PM Modi term).Speaking to ANI, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman said that the PM Modi-led central government has decided to bring the poor Muslims into the mainstream."Poor Muslims have hopes from PM Modi, and that is why we have named this amendment bill as 'Ummeed'. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is the ray of hope... PM Modi's government has decided that they will bring the poor Muslims into the mainstream. It is '70 saal Vs Modi Karyakal'," Shams said.He further attacked the opposition and said that the Opposition had 70 years, and they did whatever they could and "looted" Waqf."They looted Waqf. They looted the rights of the poor... They are scaring the Muslims by saying that mosques would be taken away. Those who are opposing are not Muslims. They are political Muslims of Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP and Janata Dal. There are NGOs and committees behind them, such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the Muslim Personal Law Board, who want to go to the Rajya Sabha through a backdoor... All of them are Waqf beneficiaries. They are worried that it would be taken away from them... They are worried because it is going to be taken away from the rich. We are sure that PM Modi will pass the Waqf Amendment Bill and give the poor Muslims their rights," he added.The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress issuing whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House.With the parties in both the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the final outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour today for consideration and passing, and following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which is also subject to an increase.In line with the BJP and Congress, their allies have also issued a whip to all their MPs to be present in the parliament on April 2 and 3.The opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Bill, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Dharmendra Yadav issuing a 3-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present in the House on April 2 and participate in discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill.The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.