The Real Kerala Story of Humanity, Love and Charity

Kozhikode: In an unprecedented humanitarian initiative, a group of people raised a whopping Rs 34 crore to secure the release of a Kerala youth awaiting gallows in a Saudi Arabia jail for the past 18 years.

The entire amount was raised by the Action Committee just three days ahead of the execution of Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kodampuzha in Kozhikode district. The fundraising took place within and outside the country with Malayalees across the globe contributing in a big way for unparalleled crowdfunding, disclosed members of the action committee constituted for the purpose, here on Friday. “This is the real Kerala Story,” quipped one of the members.

Malayalis in Riyadh organised a Biriyani challenge to raise the funds that would be paid as blood money for Rahim's release. The action committee had launched a mobile app "SAVEABDULRAHIM' for crowdfunding.

Rahim, who went to Saudi Arabia on a driver's visa, worked as a caregiver for the sponsor's son Faiz, who had lost mobility below his neck. The 15-year-old boy was given food and water through a special device attached to his neck.

The incident

The fateful incident took place in December 2006 when Rahim was driving with the boy one day. At a traffic signal, the boy reportedly asked Rahim to move the car forward ignoring the red light.

The boy got angry when Rahim refused to listen to him. Angered by the driver’s response, the boy started spitting and was annoyed.

While trying to pacify the boy, Rahim accidentally touched a medical device attached to the boy's neck. In the melee, the device which aided the boy to breathe came off. Subsequently, the boy became unconscious and died later.

With the boy's family refusing to grant amnesty and pardon Rahim, he was sentenced to death in 2018 as per the provisions of the Saudi law for murder. The Saudi Supreme Court later upheld the decision.

Rahim's execution, as per the verdict, was put on hold temporarily after the boy's family agreed to accept diya (blood money). The amount agreed upon was 15 million Saudi Riyals, approximately Rs 33.24 crore which must be paid within six months from the signing of the deal on October 16, 2023.

The major portion of funds was mobilised through the trust started for the release of Abdul Hakeem. Rs 31,93,46,568 reached the bank. They received Rs 2.52 crore in cash directly in their house.

Accordingly, a total of Rs 34,45,46,568 was received as part of the fund collection drive which included Rs 1 crore donated by businessman Bobby Chemmanur.

The money raised through crowdfunding would be handed over to the boy's family through the Indian Embassy.