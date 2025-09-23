Tharoor: India-US Relations Will Recover Despite Short-Term Setbacks

New Delhi: Despite a sharp short-term setback in India-US bilateral relations, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the long-term interests of both countries will eventually bring them "on an even keel." He highlighted that despite tariffs and the H1B visa fee hike, both nations continue to cooperate at various administrative levels.

When asked if relations are at a point of no return, Tharoor noted that India and the US still share "real fundamentals," including a large Indian-origin population in the US, ranging from students to Silicon Valley CEOs.

"No, I would not say it is a point of no return. It is certainly a very sharp setback in the short term. It is costing us jobs and losses in India. But look at the larger picture," Tharoor told ANI.

He expressed confidence that cooperation will continue across sectors, with both New Delhi and Washington working at multiple government levels. "I don't see that suddenly halting. Those are of great interest to both countries," he added.

Tharoor highlighted that over 4 million Americans are of Indian descent, including the largest group of international students and non-American CEOs. According to 2023 US Census Bureau estimates, around 5.9 million people in the US identify as Indian, making up over 21% of the Asian population.

When asked about India facing tariffs unlike China, Tharoor questioned the need to disrupt a three-decade-long partnership, criticizing the offensive statements by US officials. "The unfairness of this has created a strong backlash in India," he said.

Despite a cumulative 50% tariff on Indian goods and the H1B visa fee hike to $100,000 for new applications, trade negotiations between the countries continue. Millions of Indians on H1B visas were briefly concerned, though the fee applies only to new applicants.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar agreed on sustained engagement on priority areas during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

India and the US are also working toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal leading talks in Washington. In July, US President Donald Trump had imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods and another 25% on Russian oil purchases, prompting ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial trade deal.