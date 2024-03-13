TG student dies in jet ski mishap in US

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old student from Telangana (TG) was killed after two personal jet ski’s collided at Key West in Florida. The victim has been identified as Venkataramana Pittala of Kazipet.

Venkataramana was pursuing his master’s degree in health informatics from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and supposed to receive his degree in May this year, sources disclosed.

The incident occurred on March 9 at Fury Playground, just north of Wisteria Island.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), jet ski is a personal watercraft, also called a water scooter, where a person can sit or stand on top of the craft and ride. As per rules at FWC, 14 years is the minimum age to operate a personal watercraft in Florida.

A 14-year-old boy from Boca Raton was reportedly operating the jet ski when it collided resulting in the death of Pittala.

Reports said that Venkataramana’s family and friends were raising donations to cover expenses for transporting the body to India for final rites. His friends have created a GoFundMe to raise donations for transporting his body to Telangana, police sources disclosed.