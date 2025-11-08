Terrorists Trapped in Ongoing Kupwara Encounter

Kupwara: Security forces launched a joint operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district after receiving intelligence inputs about an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army said on Friday.

Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army initiated a coordinated operation on November 7 to intercept suspected infiltrators. During the search, alert soldiers spotted suspicious movement. When challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, prompting retaliation.

“Contact established and terrorists trapped. Operation continues,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier, on November 5, an encounter had broken out in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district during a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists. The exchange of fire between forces and terrorists is ongoing.