Temperatures rising steadily in Hyderabad; rains likely on Feb. 23

The gradual rise in the city’s temperature has not only seen people coming out with caps and umbrellas, but even sales of soft drinks and fruit juices have gone up. Many fear harsh sunny and sweltering days ahead.

School students are finding it particularly tough as classes get over between 3 to 4 pm. Meanwhile, there has been a corresponding rise in electricity consumption. For instance, last Wednesday (February 14) the total power consumption in the state was 14539 megawatts but this Wednesday it stood at 14973 megawatts, as people are forced to switch on fans, air coolers and air-conditioners.

Officials from the meteorology department stated that due to the sudden rise in temperature, rains are likely from Saturday.

According to meteorologist Mansabdar Mukunda, , “from Tuesday onwards, south westerly winds which entered Telangana have brought warm winds. A trough has been formed in Vidarbha and north Karnataka because there has been a change in the pattern of the winds.”

He added, “On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 35.5 on Thursday. This will rise on Friday.”

“Either Saturday or Sunday there could be slight rains in and around the city. The cloudy condition will bring down the temperature,” he said.